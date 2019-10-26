Play centres and soft play areas in Sunderland

Play centres and soft play areas in and around Sunderland

If you need to tire the kids out in bad weather, here’s a roundup of play centres and soft play areas in and around Sunderland.

By Candice Farrow
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 8:00 am
If you want to know where all the play centres are near you, take a look at this list.

1. Pirates Cove Children's Indoor Soft Play

Indoor play centre where kids can play and parents can relax - 2 Rolling Mill Rd, Jarrow NE32 3DP

Photo: Google Maps

2. Sunderland Aquatic Centre

Sunderland Aquatic Centre’s soft play area has a multi-activity play structure, featuring slides, ball pits and much more - Sunderland Aquatic Centre Stadium Park SR5 1SU

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

3. Go Bananas

Children's indoor playground - Whitburn Rd, Sunderland SR6 8AA

Photo: Google Maps

4. Fun Shack

Large indoor soft playground for kids, with go-karting, bowling, a mini cinema and a restaurant - 1, Hall Dene Way, Seaham SR7 0PU

Photo: Google Maps

