Play centres and soft play areas in and around Sunderland

If you want to know where all the play centres are near you, take a look at this list.
1. Pirates Cove Children's Indoor Soft Play
Indoor play centre where kids can play and parents can relax - 2 Rolling Mill Rd, Jarrow NE32 3DP
Photo: Google Maps
Copyright:
2. Sunderland Aquatic Centre
Sunderland Aquatic Centre’s soft play area has a multi-activity play structure, featuring slides, ball pits and much more - Sunderland Aquatic Centre Stadium Park SR5 1SU
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
Copyright:
3. Go Bananas
Children's indoor playground - Whitburn Rd, Sunderland SR6 8AA
Photo: Google Maps
Copyright:
4. Fun Shack
Large indoor soft playground for kids, with go-karting, bowling, a mini cinema and a restaurant - 1, Hall Dene Way, Seaham SR7 0PU
Photo: Google Maps
Copyright: