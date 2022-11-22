Plans to add bedrooms to tackle waiting list at Sunderland care home given green light by city development chiefs

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received a planning application for the Thornbury Care Centre, off Thorndale Road, seeking permission to increase the centre’s bedrooms, extend its dayroom and add a new dining room, as well as overhaul the site’s car park.

Planning documents submitted to local authority officials said the development would boost capacity, adding 18 bedrooms for “new residents on the waiting list”.

The scheme also included a new lift and extending the car park, with amended plans proposing six new spaces.

Thornbury Care Centre, Sunderland

After considering the application, the city council’s planning department approved it earlier this month.

The approval is subject to several conditions, including cycle storage for staff and visitors.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the care centre states there is a local need for improved facilities.

The design and access statement adds: “A total of 62 ensuite bedrooms will be available in the fully refurbished care home when the scheme has been fully implemented.

“The local communities of Grindon and Thorney Close where there is a large residential population will benefit from this facility where there is always a requirement for additional bed spaces for the elderly and infirm in a well-run comfortable modern care home.”

A submitted planning application adds the development would increase the number of full-time equivalent employees from 23 to 33.