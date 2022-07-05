Plans submitted to reverse 'degradation and damage' at Sunderland's historic Barnes Junior School

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council submitted an application to its own planning department for Barnes Junior School off Mount Road.

This included a range of works to futureproof the Grade II-listed building, with changes proposed for both the exterior and interior.

Proposed external repair works include re-pointing and replacing damaged brickwork; refurbishing historic timber sash windows and repainting and replacing plastic rainwater goods with “historically matching cast iron”.

Barnes Junior School

A number of windows would also be returned to an “original sash style” to improve the building’s appearance, “bringing it back closer to the original intent”.

Inside, a full redecoration and replacement of floor finishes is proposed, as well as “updating older electrics and mechanical systems.”

It is hoped the scheme will “improve the conditions within the class room which will help make the teaching spaces much more user friendly”.

According to planning documents, the renovation project aims to “correct any degradation and damage” linked to the school building, including:

*Evidence of water ingress

*”Damage to original sash windows” and “inappropriate replacement windows”

*“Mechanical and electrical systems at the end of their useful life”

Proposed works would also “improve the comfort of the students and staff using [the building] and secure its use into the next few decades”.

A decision on listed building consent for the works is expected to be made later this year, once a period of council consultation has concluded.