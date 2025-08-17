Plans have been submitted to potentially create more than 100 new homes in Horden as part of a £10.7m investment of regeneration in the village.

The plans submitted to Durham County Council covers Third and Fifth Street, and the former Fourth Street.

Horden's Fifth Street could be transformed as part of a £10.7m investment programme.

With an application site consisting of 2.8 hectares, the proposal aims to provide a mix of affordable and market housing. The affordable housing, which will be delivered, owned and managed by Durham County Council, would include a mix of two, three, and four-bedroomed properties and two-bedroom bungalows.

The proposals are part of a planning application that involves the demolition of existing buildings, a full planning application for 53 dwellings along with associated works and an outline planning application for up to 52 further dwellings.

The plans have been submitted after the North East Combined Authority and Mayor Kim McGuinness approved almost £4.5 million of investment from that authority’s Brownfield Housing Fund following an application by the council.

That is in addition to the £6.2 million the council is investing in the area and, together, the funding is helping to support the delivery of the Horden Masterplan, a major regeneration programme developed in partnership with the community.

Commenting on the proposed development, Cllr Joe Quinn, Durham County Council Cabinet member for resources, investments and assets, said: “These plans will, if approved, be a big step toward the regeneration of Horden and The Numbered Streets, and we hope they will kick-start further regeneration activity in the town and help us to attract inward investment in the community.

“We are committed to ensuring the provision of high-quality affordable and market housing across the county that would provide vital homes for local people. The proposed delivery of more than 100 properties reflects that commitment.”