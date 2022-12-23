Pictures of the year 2022: Sunderland Echo readers celebrate 2022 with favourite pictures of the year
As we prepare for 2022 to draw to a close, let’s celebrate the beauty of Wearside and the wider North East with some of your favourite views.
The Sunderland Echo readers have a good eye for that perfect picture – so to celebrate the past 12 months, we put a call out on our Facebook page for your favourite photographs taken this year. From precious family memories and milestones to wildlife shots and iconic views, there were some were some fantastic snaps.
Take a look at these 12 shots to sum up 2022 in our New Year picture special. Thank you to everyone who contributed and you can add your own photo to our post on Facebook here.
Follow the Echo on Instagram @sunderlandecho.