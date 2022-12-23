News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The Sunderland Echo readers celebrate their favourite pictures of the year.

Pictures of the year 2022: Sunderland Echo readers celebrate 2022 with favourite pictures of the year

As we prepare for 2022 to draw to a close, let’s celebrate the beauty of Wearside and the wider North East with some of your favourite views.

By Debra Fox
4 minutes ago

The Sunderland Echo readers have a good eye for that perfect picture – so to celebrate the past 12 months, we put a call out on our Facebook page for your favourite photographs taken this year. From precious family memories and milestones to wildlife shots and iconic views, there were some were some fantastic snaps.

Take a look at these 12 shots to sum up 2022 in our New Year picture special. Thank you to everyone who contributed and you can add your own photo to our post on Facebook here.

Follow the Echo on Instagram @sunderlandecho.

1. Great outdoors

Exploring the woods behind Penshaw Monument - what a great place to breathe in the fresh air.

Photo: Wil MacDonald

Photo Sales

2. New day

Welcoming a new day at Roker Beach. The perfect place for a moment of reflection.

Photo: Lucy Prior

Photo Sales

3. In the pink

Walkers take in the breathtaking views at Sunderland's coast.

Photo: James Bushby

Photo Sales

4. Way of water

A dolphin visitor jumps out to say hello at Roker. And just at the right time too.

Photo: John Alderson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3