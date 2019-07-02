Picture special: Seal makes a splash on visit to Sunderland coast and poses for the camera
A visiting seal took part in an impromptu photo shoot as it stopped for a break on the Sunderland coast.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 12:19
This gorgeous creature took a pit stop at Roker Pier on Monday, July 1 – and ended up getting papped while it was here. The seal did not waste any time, making sure all angles were covered. It stopped on the steps, reclined on the pier and popped its head above water and gave us a smile. A big thank you to Liam McCormick for sharing these beautiful pictures with us. If you’ve spotted any seals in Sunderland we’d love to see your pictures – send them to our Facebook inbox.