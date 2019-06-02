Sunderland Race For Life 2019

Picture special: Hundreds take part in Sunderland Race For Life, raising thousands of pounds to help fight cancer

Hundreds of people were in the pink today as they took part in Sunderland's latest Race For Life.

Competitors of all ages, abilities and backgrounds ran, jogged and walked around a 5k or 10k course at Herrington Country Park Race in one of a series of fundraising events organised by the charity Cancer Research UK. The event was previously women only. Did anyone you know take part?

Some of those taking part in the Sunderland Race For Life at Herrington Country Park donned fancy dress.

It's a big thumbs up from this group of fundraisers who were part in the Sunderland Race For Life at Herrington Country Park.

The majority of those taking part in the Sunderland Race For Life at Herrington Country Park wore something pink.

Men were also allowed to take part in the Sunderland Race For Life at Herrington Country Park for the first time.

