Picture special: Hundreds take part in Sunderland Race For Life, raising thousands of pounds to help fight cancer
Hundreds of people were in the pink today as they took part in Sunderland's latest Race For Life.
Competitors of all ages, abilities and backgrounds ran, jogged and walked around a 5k or 10k course at Herrington Country Park Race in one of a series of fundraising events organised by the charity Cancer Research UK. The event was previously women only. Did anyone you know take part?
Some of those taking part in the Sunderland Race For Life at Herrington Country Park donned fancy dress.