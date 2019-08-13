The funeral of Richie Jordan at St Cecilia's Church, Ryhope Road.

Photos from an incredible send off as Sunderland says goodbye to loving dad Richie Jordan

Hundreds of people united in grief to pay their final tribute to Sunderland footballer Richie Jordan.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 12:32

The 33-year-old was laid to rest on Tuesday, August 13 following a funeral service at St Cecilia’s Church in Ryhope Road. Richie was remembered as an exceptional sportsman, kind-hearted friend, devoted dad and loving son and partner – who liked to stay out of the spotlight, but always found time to help others. Here we join those paying tribute to Richie as the community celebrates his life.

1. Rest in peace

Richie Jordan lost his life in a crash on the A19 on Sunday, August 4.

2. Someone special

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to Richie.

3. Red and white

Richie is survived by his partner Carol, daughter Quinn, parents Veronica and Michael and sister Olivia.

4. Procession

Richie Jordan's funeral took place at St Cecilia's Church in Ryhope Road.

