Photos from an incredible send off as Sunderland says goodbye to loving dad Richie Jordan
Hundreds of people united in grief to pay their final tribute to Sunderland footballer Richie Jordan.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 12:32
The 33-year-old was laid to rest on Tuesday, August 13 following a funeral service at St Cecilia’s Church in Ryhope Road. Richie was remembered as an exceptional sportsman, kind-hearted friend, devoted dad and loving son and partner – who liked to stay out of the spotlight, but always found time to help others. Here we join those paying tribute to Richie as the community celebrates his life.