They were joined at the festival by celebrity chefs Phil Vickery from This Morning and Rosemary Shrager, who rose to fame in the TV series Ladette to Lady and later appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Also displaying her culinary skills was Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington, who was making brownies and a Jubilee cake, and she was joined by CBBC gastronaut Stefan Gates in his hilarious Fartology show experimenting with explosive ingredients.

Visitors could also enjoy a cocktail, craft beer or coffee while being entertained by a local choir. Children and parents alike could also take part in a range of activities including swingball, giant Connect 4 and archery.

Here are a 14 photographs of people enjoying their scran at the event.

1. Double trouble TV chef Rosemary Schrager and This Morning's Phil Vickery at Scrantastic. The pair were giving demonstrations at the event.

2. Tucking in Sampling what some of the traders have to offer at the event. Delicious!

3. Entertainment The Rock Choir providing some live music for the festival's guests.

4. Sweet treat Helen, Lily and Simon Cheape of Sunderland enjoying their food.