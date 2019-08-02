Peter Andre heads to Sunderland Italian restaurant for quiz night with Grease the Musical cast

Peter Andre and the cast of Grease the Musical descended on Amore Italia for a quiz night following the show on Wednesday (July 31) night.

By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 17:11
Peter Andre and the cast of Grease the Musical at Amore Italia in Sunderland

Peter, who’s known for his successful TV and music career with hits such as Mysterious Girl, is playing Teen Angel, a role made famous by Frankie Avalon in the hit film, at selected venues on the tour – and he’s already proved a hit on the Sunderland leg.

But he’s proved as popular off stage as he has under the theatre lights – he’s been spotted taking selfies with fans in the Bridges Shopping Centre and popping in to visit local businesses.

Earlier this week the whole cast descended on Amore Italia for a night of drinks, nibbles and a pub quiz.

Greg Henderson, general manager at the Italian restaurant, said: “The whole cast were here after the show. They had a really informal get together and a quiz night.

“It’s great that they are supporting local businesses. The whole cast were a pleasure to host and Peter Andre was really great.

“I don’t think I have met anyone as humble and down to earth as Peter. He was a really nice guy and had time for everyone.

“We’re right next door to the theatre so it was pretty convenient for them and they were here for a good three or four hours.

“The cast and Peter have been actively going around meeting people and visiting local businesses. It’s nice to see and it’s given a bit of a boost to the wider community too.”