Peter Andre heads to Sunderland Italian restaurant for quiz night with Grease the Musical cast
Peter Andre and the cast of Grease the Musical descended on Amore Italia for a quiz night following the show on Wednesday (July 31) night.
Peter, who’s known for his successful TV and music career with hits such as Mysterious Girl, is playing Teen Angel, a role made famous by Frankie Avalon in the hit film, at selected venues on the tour – and he’s already proved a hit on the Sunderland leg.
But he’s proved as popular off stage as he has under the theatre lights – he’s been spotted taking selfies with fans in the Bridges Shopping Centre and popping in to visit local businesses.
Earlier this week the whole cast descended on Amore Italia for a night of drinks, nibbles and a pub quiz.
Greg Henderson, general manager at the Italian restaurant, said: “The whole cast were here after the show. They had a really informal get together and a quiz night.
“It’s great that they are supporting local businesses. The whole cast were a pleasure to host and Peter Andre was really great.
“I don’t think I have met anyone as humble and down to earth as Peter. He was a really nice guy and had time for everyone.
“We’re right next door to the theatre so it was pretty convenient for them and they were here for a good three or four hours.
“The cast and Peter have been actively going around meeting people and visiting local businesses. It’s nice to see and it’s given a bit of a boost to the wider community too.”