Pet portrait session to help raise funds to feed animals in need

‘Plates4paws’ was set up by group of young people are taking part in National Citizens Service, a two-week course for 16-and-17-year-olds.
The crew have organised a professional pet photoshoot at New Enterprise Studios in Hepworth Road, Southwick, on Wednesday, July 20, from 10am- 2pm.
The event will raise money for pet supplies to donated to the Hospitality and Hope food bank in South Shields.
Organisers said: “Plates4Paws is a charity project aiming to raise funds in order to support South Tyneside food banks by donating pet food (often forgotten in donations) for those who can't afford to care for their animals. It is run by a team of local young people who are taking part in NCS, an annual youth programme which encourages supporting the local community.”
The minimum donation is £5 but the group said all contributions to their GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/plates-4-paws-2022-ncs-headliners are appreciated.