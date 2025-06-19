Person taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Seaham

A person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Seaham.

The incident is reported to have taken place on North Road at around 2.46pm yesterday (June 19).

A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic incident on North Road, in Seaham, at 2:36pm on Wednesday, 18 June.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader, and were supported by our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

“One patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital by road."

A post on social media from Durham Constabulary confirmed the road was temporarily closed.

A spokesperson at the time said: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the B1287 North Road, in Seaham. It is closed in both directions near Mappleton Drive.”

Durham Constabulary confirmed the road reopened at 7.45pm last night (June 18).