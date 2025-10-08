Person taken to hospital after car reported to have collided with a bus stop in Sunderland
The incident is reported to have taken place at 4.45am this morning (October 8) on Chester Road.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the Chester Road area of Sunderland.
“It was reported a car has collided with a bus stop – causing damage.
“One person was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries, reported to be minor.
“A portion of Chester Road is currently closed to allow for the vehicle to be recovered. Road users are advised to expect minor delays.”
The North East Ambulance Service also attended the incident.
A spokesperson said: “We were called to a one vehicle road traffic incident at the junction of Chester Road and Ewesley Road shortly before 5am on 8 October. We dispatched a double crewed ambulance and one patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital."