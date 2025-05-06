Person taken to hospital after bridge collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person has been taken to hospital after being involved in a Bank Holiday collision on a city centre bridge.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Durham city centre on Sunday night.

The incident took place on Millburngate Bridge. | Google

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.26pm on Sunday 4 May to reports of a road traffic incident on Millburngate Bridge in Durham.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew, a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic, and a clinical team leader to the scene.

“One patient was transported to the University Hospital of North Durham (UHND) for further treatment.”