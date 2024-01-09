Person rescued from burning building in Sunderland city centre
Police and the fire service are investigating the cause of the fire.
A person had to be rescued by firefighters after a blaze at a property in Fawcett Street in Sunderland city centre.
Three fire appliances were deployed after Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were alerted to the fire at around 6.36pm yesterday evening (Monday January 8).
As fire crews rushed to the scene, one person remained trapped in the building and was provided with guidance over the phone about how to stay safe.
A spokesperson for TWFRS said: "We can confirm that yesterday at 6.36pm we received a call about a fire at a residential and commercial spilt property in Sunderland.
"Our Fire Control dispatched three appliances, two from Sunderland Central and one from Farringdon Community Fire Stations, to the incident on Fawcett Street. The first appliance was on scene in just four minutes.
"One occupant was rescued by our firefighters after receiving fire survival guidance on the phone given by our fire control.
"Thankfully all other occupiers self-rescued before our arrival."
Photographs submitted to the Echo showed fire engines at the scene with firefighters dressed in protective clothing.
Police vehicles were also present at the scene with investigations now taking place as to the cause of the fire.
The TWFRS spokesperson added: "Enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire are ongoing and a joint investigation with Northumbria Police is already underway.
"Our crews left the scene at 7.26pm."