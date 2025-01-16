People warned to keep away from cliff edges following massive landslide in Seaham

Neil Fatkin
Neil Fatkin
Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:01 BST
People are being warned to stay away from the cliff top edges near Seaham after a massive landslide saw “in excess of 10,000 tonnes” of material slump onto Seaham Beach.

The landslide took place yesterday (January 15) and engineers from Durham County Council have been assessing the situation.

The landslide on Seaham Beach. | Durham County Council

A post on the Council’s social media said: “We’ve been made aware of a landslide onto the beach at Seaham.

“Our coastal engineers have visited the site and it’s estimated in excess of 10,000 tonnes of mostly limestone has slipped onto the beach, around 1km north of Seaham, near the county’s border with Sunderland.

“The erosion of the limestone cliffs in this area, and the habitat that it creates, is part of the reason for its Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) status.”

Engineers have warned people visiting the area to keep away from the cliff top edges and the site of the landslide due to the potential risk of further material falling.

The statement added: “Thankfully a land slippage of this scale is quite rare. But, we would ask that you keep yourself safe by keeping away from the cliff edges and avoiding the loose material.”

