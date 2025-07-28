Float to Live: people reminded of water safety advice at Sunderland beaches
As part of World Drowning Prevention Day last week, people are encouraged to swim where lifeguards are on duty and stay between the red and yellow flags.
RNLI Lifeguards are on duty every day from 10am to 6pm at Roker and Seaburn beaches throughout the summer season, which runs from the last weekend in May until 7 September.
As part of this year’s campaign, the Council is supporting the RNLI’s ‘Float to Live’ message—an essential water safety technique that could save lives. If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, the advice is simple:
- Tilt your head back, submerge your ears
- Lie on your back
- Relax and try to breathe slowly
- Once calm, call for help or swim to safety
This approach can help prevent panic, allowing people to regain control of their breathing and avoid drowning.
Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re proud to support World Drowning Prevention Day and to stand alongside the RNLI and other safety organisations in spreading this vital message.
“Here in Sunderland, we are lucky to have such beautiful beaches, but we want our residents to enjoy them safely. It’s so easy to underestimate the dangers of open water.
“We encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with advice from the RNLI and RLSS. And if you're visiting the coast, always swim between the red and yellow flags on lifeguarded beaches.”
Visit RNLI - Royal National Lifeboat Institution - Saving Lives at Sea or www.rlss.org.uk/water-safety-information for lots of useful tips and advice on how to stay safe in the water and what to do if you do get into difficulties.
