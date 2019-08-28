Pensioner left in hospital with 'significant' head injuries after being hit by Audi
Police are looking for witnesses to a collision in which a man in his 70s suffered “significant” head injuries.
The 72-year-old was crossing North Road, in Durham City, when a red Audi A3 reversed and struck him, causing him to fall to the floor injured.
He sustained significant head injuries in the incident and was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary where he remains, Durham Police say.
The collision happened at around 12.40pm on Saturday, August 10, near the bus station and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “This was quite a busy area at the time so we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.”
Anyone with any information should call Durham Constabulary on 101 and ask to speak to PC Dixon from the Road Policing Unit.