Families can look forward to an egg-stra special day out at the Active Sunderland Easter Family Fun day at Herrington Country Park next Thursday, April 6.

How to sign up for the bowl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two time slots for the egg roll - 12pm and 2pm.

The Penshaw Bowl is back next week

Anyone wanting to take part in these must pre-book for either slot as spaces are limited. Bowlers must bring a pre-decorated hard-boiled egg and put their name and age on the egg.

Registration is free and the winners of each age category will receive an Easter egg, presented by Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Alison Smith.The fun day kicks off at 11am and runs through until 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to pre-book for the egg roll visit: www.mysunderland.co.uk/easterfamilyfun

Family fun

As well as the ever popular egg roll itself, there will be a host of fun free activities for the whole family, including:

:: Active Sunderland and Everyone Active family activities such as swing ball, hula hoops, and archery;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: Character-led walks around Herrington Country Park;

:: Foundation of Light football activities;

:: Houghton Harriers athletics taster sessions;

:: Houghton Rugby Club taster sessions;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: Go karts;

:: Northumberland Shieldmaidens American Football taster sessions;

:: Together for Children – Wear Here 4 You bus offering family advice and craft sessions;

:: Yoga challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A great day out’

Gerry Taylor, executive director of Health, Housing and Communities, at Sunderland City Council, said: "The annual egg roll is just one of the fantastic family fun days we’ve got lined up this year.

"It’s always been very popular and it's a great day out for all the family, with even more fun activities to get involved in since it became part of Active Sunderland Easter Family Fun. Importantly, at a time when we know many families are struggling with the rising cost of of living, its free.

"It also ties in with Sunderland hosting the UK leg of the AJ Bell World Triathlon Championship Series in July and our Swim, Bike, Run programme which is all about creating opportunities for more people to take up swimming, cycling and running and enjoy the mental and physical health benefits that being physically active brings with it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the lead up to that event, British Triathlon will be on hand with turbo bikes for people to try and offering discounts for race entries to the BIG Swim Bike Run and Swim Bike Run mini as part of the World Series in July.

Anyone who wants to bring their bike along on the day and get some free advice and maintenance, can visit the Sunderland Young People's Bike Project stand. They will also be offering the chance to try a bike, including e-bikes and tandems.

Residents can also find out how they can earn rewards for using more active and sustainable modes of transport through the BetterPoints app by visiting the City Council's Sustainable Travel Team, who will be at the event promoting the scheme and giving advice, information and merchandise.

Additional points are also up for grabs by travelling sustainably to the event by walking, cycling or taking the bus. To find out more about the BetterPoints scheme visit: BetterPoints Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad