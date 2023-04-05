Penshaw Bowl egg roll cancelled amid safety fears with heavy rain forecast

The popular event, which is part of the Active Sunderland Easter Family Fun day, was due to be held at Herrington Country Park tomorrow, Thursday, April 6.But after recent wet weather left the site boggy in places, and with more rain forecast for today and tomorrow, a site inspection confirmed issues both with the car parking areas and water beginning to pool in the bowling area itself.Stephen Savage is Assistant Director of Regulatory Services at Sunderland City Council: "We're really sorry about having to cancel this year's Penshaw Bowl, I know it's an event that lots of families look forward to,” he said.

‘Disappointing news’

"But the current ground conditions on site, combined with the weather forecast for rain all day today and tomorrow, means that it just wouldn't be safe to go ahead, especially with all the family activities planned on site.

The car park at Herrington Country Park

"The safety and enjoyment of all those coming along to the event has to be our prime focus.

"It's disappointing news, but we hope everyone will understand why we have had to take this decision given the poor weather conditions."Sunderland City Council is contacting families who have signed up for the bowl to let them know that the event is no longer going ahead.

It is also planning to donate the Easter eggs which would have been awarded as prizes at the event to the Salvation Army's Easter Egg Appeal.

To find out about other things to do this Easter visit: www.mysunderland.co.uk/easterfamilyfun

The annual event was due to be held tomorrow

