A pedestrian in his 20s has been left seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a bus.

The collision took place at 11pm on Friday night (April 25) and police officers are now appealing for people to come forward with information.

Suffolk Street, where the collision took place. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11pm on Friday, we received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus on Suffolk Street, at the junction with Ridley Terrace, in Hendon.

“It was reported that the bus was travelling on Suffolk Street when – for reasons yet to be established – it has collided with a male pedestrian who was crossing the road.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains at this time.

“The driver of the bus remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

“We have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from those who may have dash cam footage of the incident.”

You can contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report forms on their website