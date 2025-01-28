Paul 'The Mackem' Holborn hitting the road for World Marathon Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former professional boxer is proving to be a real Mackem mover and shaker as he takes on seven marathons in seven continents to make a difference in Sunderland.

Paul during the Dragon's Back Race 2024. Photo by Reuben Tabner | Reuben Tabner

Paul “The Mackem” Holborn is well known for his fighting days, but now he’s taken on a battle of a different kind.

In an ultimate feat of endurance, the 40-year-old, who is originally from Monkwearmouth, starts the World Marathon Challenge this week.

Raising funds for Age UK in Sunderland, it will see him run his way across the globe, taking part in seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Starting on January 31, the first marathon is scheduled to begin at Ultima Basecamp (Antarctica) and is followed by marathons in Cape Town (Africa), Perth (Australia), Dubai (Asia), Madrid (Europe), Fortaleza (South America) and Miami (North America).

Paul flies the flag for Sunderland during his events | Submitted

Paul, who now lives in Texas, where he works as a Vice President of Operations for a telecommunications business, said he felt passionately about raising money for a charity in his home city.

He said: “I come home to Sunderland every chance I get. I still miss it.

“And I can't think of a better way to give back to the Sunderland community than to help those who need it the most, the elderly.

“I personally know of the hardship for many families struggling to heat their homes, clothe themselves, even afford a warm meal .”

Paul only got into running seriously a couple of years ago, but he says he’s raring to go for one of the world’s toughest challenges.

Paul during the Dragon's Back Race in Wales last year. Photo by Reuben Tabner | Reuben Tabner

“When I retired from boxing, I never looked back,” he said. “It only took a year before I was totally inactive and went on to not exercise for about nine years, I just focused all my time on work.

“This made me very unhappy. July, 2023, I made a life change. I needed to regain my fitness. I needed a challenge big and scary enough to make me stick at it. I googled ‘hardest challenge’ and the top result was (The World Marathon Challenge).”

Paul has so far raised close to £1000 of his £10,000 target for Age UK Sunderland.

You can donate to his fundraiser at JustGiving.com