Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families with disabled children have today handed over a petition containing more than 8,000 signatures to Sunderland City Council in a desperate bid to prevent the “lifeline” of respite care at Grace House ceasing to operate.

A total of 8,316 signatures have been collected by the Give us a Break campaign group at a number of rallies, including at Sunderland AFC’s opening game of the season against Ipswich Town and more recently at Stacks in Seaburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents also held a protest march outside of City Hall ahead of a Council meeting to vent their feelings at the closure of the provision which they say is going to be “damaging to their physical and mental health and the wellbeing of their children".

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Give us a Break campaign group outside of City Hall.

Grace House provides an opportunity for both disabled children, many with severe and complex needs, and their families to benefit from weekend and overnight respite breaks at their eight bedroom facility.

The facility is located on the ground floor of Grace House and is provided in partnership with Sunderland Care and Support (SCAS), who provide the care, which is funded by Together for Children Sunderland (TfC).

However, in June parents received a letter from TfC informing them that this facility will cease to operate at Grace House from the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One parent involved in the protest was Hayley Robson who was there with her son Thomas McGuigan, 13, who is blind and suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and has attended respite care at Grace house for the last four years.

Hayley, 30, said: “The closure of respite care at Grace House is going to have a massive impact on me as it's my support lifeline.

“When I leave Thomas there I know he is safe. He really enjoys it and this facility is going to be really difficult to replace.

“With over 8,000 signatures, the people of Sunderland have really supported our campaign and have said they think it’s a disgrace what is happening.”

Hayley Robson with her son Thomas McGuigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter sent to parents from TFC cited a change in the rental rate and increased utility costs as the reasons for the decision.

In the letter TfC Chief executive Jill Colbert also pledged to find “alternative provision”, including “trying to buy a building which we can modify to fit the range of needs our children”.

However Hayley feels the current alternatives being offered “aren’t suitable for my family and Thomas”.

She added: “Options like carers coming into my house or Thomas going to respite foster care wouldn’t work for me or him.”

Read More Watch as Sunderland fans show their support for Give Us A Break campaign to save respite care at Grace House

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just over two months until the current respite care agreement is due to come to an end, the reality of the situation is really beginning to hit home for Jade Powney, whose son Tyler, 14, has Downs syndrome, autism and is non verbal, and has attended respite care at Grace house for eight years.

Jade, from Houghton, said: “It’s a lifeline for me as it's the only support I get. It’s also a chance for Tyler to socialise and without this service he is very isolated.

“Someone coming into my house isn’t going to give me or Tyler the break we need. November is really close now and I’m beginning to panic as this care coming to an end is now very real.

“It’s really starting to affect my mental and physical health. The Council and TfC need to change their minds on this one and think about the children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign is being led by former Sunderland City councillor Pam Mann, whose daughter Tara is disabled and she has previously campaigned for respite care for families in a similar position.

Pam said: “Families are reaching crisis point and this is going to push a lot of them over the edge, both physically and mentally, and push some of the children into full time care.

“I know several parents who have already been to their GPs. There are over 8,000 signatures in eight different folders and this just shows the depth of support for our campaign and hopefully the Council will sit up and take notice."

The petition statement which people signed urged the Council to “recommence negotiations to provide this essential care” and highlighted that families have been “left bereft of assessed respite care”.

The campaign group handed in a petition with over 8,000 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council have acknowledged receipt of the petition, confirming “we note this petition which will be examined in line with the Council’s petition procedures”.

The spokesperson added: “Partners across Sunderland – the City Council, Together for Children and Sunderland Care and Support - are all very aware of these matters and understand how upsetting this news has been.

“The Grace House charity required us to match the cost and terms of an offer it has had from a third party for the space used in the respite service.

“This was a substantial cost increase and a loss of the soft play area that our children used while having a short break at Grace House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While unable to reach an agreement with the charity about the terms it set out for a new lease, we are paying an increased rent for the time we’ve been allowed to stay in the building which comes to an end in November.

“We have always remained open to a continuing conversation about a new agreement.

“We are continuing to consult and consider new alternatives and proposals.”

Read More Watch as parents with disabled children join protest march against the closure of respite care at Sunderland's Grace House

Commenting previously on the situation a spokesperson for Grace House said: “We understand the families' concerns and the importance of short breaks for families. We support their calls for a transition to a new provision to be as smooth as possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous statement from Grace House added: “Earlier this year we were informed that SCAS would no longer be providing that service. We are not a part of the planning for the future of that service, but we understand the importance of it for families.