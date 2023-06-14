News you can trust since 1873
Parent Carer fun day to be held in Sunderland

A fun day will be held in Sunderland in a bid to boost support for parent carers.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST

Choice Wellbeing Service will be hosting the day from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday, July 26 at St Mary's and St Peter's Community Project in Springwell Road.

The day will feature arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, tombola, brick-a-brack and business stalls and more and all are welcome to attend.

The well-being service is for parent carers of children with additional needs, offering counselling, well-being activities, PT sessions, help with getting into work or a change of career, training workshops and more.

The Choice Wellbeing Service
The event is to raise money for the service so that they can roll their services out to as many people as possible.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Choice Wellbeing Service is something new and unique to Sunderland that was much needed in order to provide support to parent carers within the community.

"We aim to change the conversation around parent carers so that we can promote inclusivity and create a culture of positivity around the term. The service is dedicated to providing mental health and wellbeing support across the city to give parents carers the tools to mould happier, better version of themselves.”

The service is also looking for stall holders on the day, ranging from small businesses and brick-a-brack to crafters and makers.

Anyone interested in learning more about the service or taking a stall for the fun day can visit the Choice Wellbeing Service website at www.choicewellbeingservice.co.uk

