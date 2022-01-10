The difficult decision to reschedule the Goldilocks and the Three Bears pantomime was made after a number of cast members tested positive for Covid-19 just a fortnight before the show’s premiere.

It was due to take place at Blackhall Community Centre on Tuesday, January 25.

It will now be held on June 14 and June 18 instead, and organisers have advised people that they can exchange their January tickets for a June ticket at the community centre.

Cast of the pantomime during a rehearsal. /Photo: Kevin Brady

Carole Scott, who is directing and producing the pantomime alongside her sister Catherine Hall, said: “The show will go on. We just have to think of safety – safety of the cast, safety of the community.

"It’s been great to be back on stage. Everybody’s really enjoyed it, really wanted to do this show. We really missed it last year and we know our audience have missed it, because they’ve told us so they were really looking forward to coming to see us as well.

"But since that element of disappointment that we are not going to be on in a fortnight’s time, we’ve got that hope that we are going to be on in June.”

Preparations for the pantomime began in September 2021, and Carole, 56, described the new show as ‘sparkly’.

The show will take place in June./Photo: Kevin Brady

"It’s a brand new pantomime, we’ve never done this one before. It’s based around a circus, it’s totally different,” said Carole.

"It’s sparkly show. It’s amazing, it’s funny, it’s bright, it’s colourful. It has lots of lively songs and dances. It will be worth coming to see.”

The cast includes Catherine Hall as Joey the Jester, Sarah Lindsey as Ronnie the Ringmaster, Angela Race as Sadie Spangle, Francesca Hall as Goldilocks, Hannah Teasdale as Belinda, Barbara Old as Cyril Slick, Sandra Sands as Pedro, Teila Brown as Daddy Bear, Niamh Purdy as Mammy Bear and Amy Travis in the role of Baby Bear.

Organisers have vowed that the show will go on./Photo: Kevin Brady

Carole added: “We will be back. We’ll beat Covid and, obviously, the circus will come to town.”

Tickets cost £5 each and can be purchased from Blackhall Community Centre. January ticket holders can exchange their tickets for the show taking place in June.

