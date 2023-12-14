Hospital matron Laura Hayden-Duck said: “It’s been really exciting, the children love it and we’re so grateful to the cast for coming along. Something like this always makes a real difference to our day. “They are always so fantastic with the children and our visitors. They’re always entertaining and their families always find it brightens their day too. “We go the extra mile on our paediatric wards to make Christmas as special as we can for our patients. “They might be feeling unwell or visiting us for a procedure and we know they might be missing out on the events they would have had at school or clubs and with their loved ones. “A visit like this makes it a better stay and it’ll be something they’ll remember for years to come. “We’re so thankful to both the actors and the team at the Sunderland Empire for their support once again. It’s so good of them to take time out to come and see us. “It also helps raise the spirits of our staff as well, who will be continuing to work hard over the festive period, so a thank you from them for coming in to visit.”