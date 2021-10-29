After a year off due to the Covid pandemic, the ceremony is back this year and Su – who plays the Wicked Queen in this year’s Empire production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves – will join Mayor of Sunderland Coun Harry Trueman in Keel Square on Thursday November, 18, to pull the switch.

Fellow panto stars Miss Rory, as Nurse Rorina, and Tom Whalley, as Muddles the Jester, will also be on hand.

This year visitors can look forward to a dazzling display of all new lighting throughout the city centre reflecting the city's history and heritage.

Beginning at 6pm, the evening’s entertainment also includes a festive school choir, Salvation Army brass band and carol singers, as well as a sparkling finale from the Spark! Drummers.

Santa himself, will also be putting in an appearance with a Christmas message to all the young people in the audience.

And with the city centre Christmas programme officially under way, an exciting array of festive fun including a fun-fair, rides and food stalls will be just a stone's throw away in Crowtree Road.

Su Pollard will join Mayor Coun Harry Trueman for the big switch-on

Coun Trueman is glad the big switch-on is back: "I'm delighted to see the return of our annual Christmas Lights Switch On after we weren't able to go ahead last year due to the pandemic,” he said.

"It's a wonderful feel-good, family event guaranteed to get everyone in the mood for the festive season that allows the city to come together and officially start the countdown to Christmas.

"We would encourage visitors to plan ahead so they can make the most of everything that Christmas in Sunderland has to offer, whether that's a spot of Christmas shopping, meeting up with friends for night out or a day out with the kids. There really is something for everyone."

In view of continuing high numbers of Covid infections in the city, members of the public are advised to take precautions such as wearing a face covering, adhering to social distancing and taking a lateral flow test before attending.

Su with cast members from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

For further information on the Christmas Lights Switch On visit: https://www.mysunderland.co.uk/christmaslights

For information on the Sunderland Empire panto visit: www.atgtickets.com/sunderland

The Spark Drummers will be a highlight of the parade