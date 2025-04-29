Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two friends have struck it lucky after winning a £13,000 jackpot at Sunderland Casino.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends Natty and Cooky, 30 and 31, from Sunderland turned their favourite game, Power of Ra, into a £13,000 jackpot win at Grosvenor Casino Sunderland.

The friends, who are regular visitors to the Lambton Street casino, were ecstatic when they realised they had won, and immediately decided to split the money equally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the winning combination appeared on the slot machine screen, the casino erupted in celebration. The delighted pair hugged each other, their faces beaming with joy as fellow players congratulated them.

Friends Natty and Cooky, aged 30 and 31, from Sunderland turned their favourite game, Power of Ra, into a £13,000 jackpot win at Grosvenor Casino Sunderland | nw

Speaking about their win, Natty said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with this win.

“It's been an unbelievable experience and something we never expected. We’ve always had a great time together at Grosvenor Casino Sunderland, but this win has made our visits even more memorable.”

Cooky said: “Power of Ra has always been our go-to game, and hitting the jackpot feels like a dream. This is a moment we'll cherish forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Hunter, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Sunderland, said the atmosphere is alway ‘electric’ when someone wins big.

He said: “We are thrilled for Natty and Cooky on their remarkable win.

“The atmosphere was electric when they hit the jackpot, and it's wonderful to see regular visitors experience such an exciting moment. Our casino aims to provide an enjoyable experience, and this win is a perfect example of that.”

Power of Ra is a popular casino slot machine game that captivates players with its engaging mechanics and the potential for significant wins. The game features an ancient Egyptian theme, where players aim to uncover treasures and achieve winning combinations.