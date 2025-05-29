Painting the town red & white: 15 pictures of life in Sunderland in May 2025

Here’s a gallery of pictures of city life from across the month, as captured by our photographers.
1. Painting the town red - and white
Sunderland fans showed why they're amongst the most passionate in the country when the Lads took on Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg for one of the most memorable nights ever at the Stadium of Light. | Chris Fryatt
2. Capturing the imagination of the city
SAFC's marketing team played a blinder with their 'Til the End campaign which captured the imagination of the city. | Sunderland Echo
3. Red & White Army
While more than 36,000 travelled to London to cheer on the lads at Wembley, there was also a huge wave of support on home turf. Keel Square turned into a sea of red and white as fans watched the play-off finals action on the big screen. | Sunderland Echo
4. A month to remember
May 2025 will live long in the memory of Black Cat fans as the club returned to the Premier League after eight years. | Sunderland Echo
