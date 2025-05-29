Painting the town red & white: 15 pictures of life in Sunderland in May 2025

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 29th May 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 10:47 BST

May 2025 is a month that will live long in the memory as Sunderland made a triumphant return to the Premier League, ending an eight-year absence and marking a new chapter in the club as well as the city’s fortunes as a whole.

Here’s a gallery of pictures of city life from across the month, as captured by our photographers.

Sunderland fans showed why they're amongst the most passionate in the country when the Lads took on Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg for one of the most memorable nights ever at the Stadium of Light.

1. Painting the town red - and white

Sunderland fans showed why they're amongst the most passionate in the country when the Lads took on Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg for one of the most memorable nights ever at the Stadium of Light. | Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
SAFC's marketing team played a blinder with their 'Til the End campaign which captured the imagination of the city.

2. Capturing the imagination of the city

SAFC's marketing team played a blinder with their 'Til the End campaign which captured the imagination of the city. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
While more than 36,000 travelled to London to cheer on the lads at Wembley, there was also a huge wave of support on home turf. Keel Square turned into a sea of red and white as fans watched the play-off finals action on the big screen.

3. Red & White Army

While more than 36,000 travelled to London to cheer on the lads at Wembley, there was also a huge wave of support on home turf. Keel Square turned into a sea of red and white as fans watched the play-off finals action on the big screen. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
May 2025 will live long in the memory of Black Cat fans as the club returned to the Premier League after eight years.

4. A month to remember

May 2025 will live long in the memory of Black Cat fans as the club returned to the Premier League after eight years. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland AFC
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice