Painted poppies spotted across Sunderland ahead of Remembrance Sunday
Colourful poppies have been springing up across the city as Sunderland prepares to mark Remembrance Sunday.
Red poppies have been painted on grassed areas across Sunderland ahead of Remembrance Sunday Services to pay tribute to the nation’s war heroes.
Service personnel and veterans from across the city will join the Mayor at the annual Remembrance Service and Parade at the War Memorial in Burdon Road on Sunday, November, 14 as poppies can be spotted in prominent locations across Sunderland.
Remembrance Services are also being held in Easington Lane, Fencehouses, Houghton, Ryhope, Silksworth, South Hylton, Fatfield in Washington and Washington Village.
Painted by the City Council's Environmental Services teams with the help of a tiny line marker robot nicknamed ‘Ollie’, which is normally used to create sports pitch markings, the poppies can be spotted at:- Mowbray Park- Roker seafront- Kier Hardy Way- St Michael’s Churchyard, Houghton- The Board Inn Roundabout- Silksworth Community Park.- Ryhope Cenotaph- Washington Village Centre
Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "Sunderland has always had close links with the armed forces. This is a simple and colourful way of paying tribute to all those who have been involved in past conflicts, and to the servicemen and women of today for the sacrifices they continue to make on our behalf."Our environmental services have worked hard to paint the poppies at prominent locations across the city over the last few days and I think they've done an excellent job.”