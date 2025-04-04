Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new restaurant has opened in Sunderland bringing a taster of Africa to Wearside.

Achakili Restaurant opened today (April 4) in West Sunniside and will bring a blend of Nigerian and Kenyan food to the city.

The restaurant has been opened by Michael Ekwba, 32, who was born in Nigeria but has lived in Sunderland for the last three years.

Michael said: “We are going be offering traditional African dishes from Nigeria, Kenya and across the whole continent.

“As well as providing a place for African people to come and feel at home the restaurant also provides a place for the people of Sunderland to come and learn about and experience African culture.

“As far as I’m aware this is the first large African restaurant in Sunderland.”

Whilst the restaurant opened to diners today (April 4) Michael is hosting a “grand official opening” on Friday April 18.

He added: “We have a Nigerian chef and the restaurant is going to create other jobs as well. I’m super-excited about the opening.”