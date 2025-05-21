More than 150 residents have been asked to temporarily leave a block of flats in Sunderland city centre after Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) served a prohibition notice due to concerns about fire safety following a total loss of power to the building.

Power in the privately owned Horizon building in Borough Road, Sunderland initially went off last week, but residents were allowed to remain in the building following the restoration of a temporary power supply allowing the fire alarm system to continue to operate.

The Horizon Apartments in Sunderland.

However, a complete loss of power and water in the building on Tuesday morning resulted in TWFRS issuing the prohibition notice requiring all residents to leave the premises until remedial work can be carried out by those responsible for the building.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This afternoon [20th May 2025], we issued a prohibition notice on the Horizon building due to a loss of essential fire safety systems.

"Prohibition notices are only issued when there are immediate concerns around the safety of residents, in the event of a fire at the building.

"Responsible persons for high-rise premises have a legal duty to ensure their buildings are compliant with fire safety legislation. We work with management companies and responsible persons to help them manage risk and ensure that appropriate fire safety arrangements are in place.

"We understand the disruption this causes for residents, and we do not take this action lightly. However, public safety must always come first. We continue to work closely with Sunderland City Council and other partners to support the ongoing response and ensure the issues identified are addressed."

The City Council has been working closely with TWFRS and Northumbria Police to monitor the situation and ensure appropriate building safety arrangements were in place following last week’s loss of power.

This has included discussions with the management of the building about the reinstatement of the power supply and ensuring appropriate building safety measures were in place for the building’s tenants.

Last week the City Council also served a legal notice on the building’s management, requiring them to reinstate the power supply and ensure appropriate building safety measures were in place following concerns about the impact of the initial power outage and the time being taken to restore the power supply.

Sunderland City Council has set up a temporary reception centre at the nearby Raich Carter Leisure Centre in Hendon for tenants who don’t have anywhere else to go.

A spokesperson said: “While many of the residents may prefer to stay with friends and family, and a temporary reception centre can only ever provide the basics, we’re doing our best to make sure that people are as comfortable as they can be in the circumstances with the support of the voluntary services."