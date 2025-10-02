Over 100 workers are to lose their jobs after RSA Insurance group has confirmed it will be closing its More Than insurance site office in Doxford Park.

More Than insurers, who are part of the RSA insurance group, have had a call centre office in Doxford Business Park for over 30 years.

The More Than office in Doxford Park. | Google

More Than Insurance offered both personal and commercial insurance to individuals and businesses with its Sunderland office seen as the home of the the company’s brand.

However, in December 2023, RSA announced its decision to “exit” the personal insurance market with the company today confirming to the Echo that its Doxford Park office is to close.

An RSA spokesperson said: “In July we told our people in Sunderland about the decision to close the office in Doxford business park at the end of the year. This follows RSA’s decision to exit the personal insurance market first announced in December 2023 and reflects the wind down in business activity associated with this.

“RSA currently employs 169 people in Sunderland, 112 of which will leave the business mainly at the end of the year, and we are discussing alternative arrangements for the remaining 57 colleagues.

“We have been consulting with Unite the union for some time and these discussions will continue throughout this process.

“We are providing a full package of support to our people affected by this decision including outplacement help, hosting recruitment fairs and proactively contacting other local employers to maximise redeployment opportunities.”

One employee who contacted the Echo said he fears for his job and his financial security.

The worker, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s a real shame what is happening as the More Than insurance brand has been at the Doxford Office for over 30 years and at one time there were around 300 people employed there.

“Everyone left is concerned they will be one of those to lose their job. It is is a big worry as like everyone else, I have a mortgage and bills to pay.

“I suppose it’s indicative of the decline of the call centre industry here in the UK.”

RSA Insurance was previously known as Royal Sun Alliance before the insurance company was purchased by Canadian insurer Intact Financial Corporation.