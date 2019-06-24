Oven in Sunderland kitchen left damaged in teatime blaze
An oven blaze left part of a kitchen in a Sunderland home damaged.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 11:07
Two crews from Sunderland Central Fire Station were called to Ashwood Street, Ashbrooke, after a report of a flat fire.
The householder was outside when they arrived, with the teams ensuring the fire, which left the cooker and kitchen bench damaged, was out.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has issued a reminder ovens should be grease-free and to not leave cooking unattended.
The call came at 4.35pm on Sunday, June 23, and the crews left by 4.50pm.