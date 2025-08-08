“Our staff come to work to care for others and they should be able to do this without being abused or attacked”

The words of North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) chiefs after figures show more than 1,000 paramedics and other ambulance staff have been injured in the line of duty over the last three years.

North East Ambulance Service. (Photo by National World)

The figures also show a worrying rise in the number of NEAS staff suffering injuries at work. In 2022/23 there were 330 reported injuries to NEAS staff which rose to 379 in 2023/24. In the last year (2024/25) there has been 415 reported injuries.

Whilst some of the injuries sustained by NHS staff are down to having to lift and manoeuvre patients, an increasing number are also due to violence and abuse from members of the public.

An NEAS spokesperson said: “We have seen a rise in incidents over five years and that’s something we take incredibly seriously because our staff come to work to care for others - they should be able to do this without being abused or attacked.

“To help support our staff and keep them safe we provide body-worn cameras and vehicle CCTV that act both as a deterrent, as well as capturing key evidence for a prosecution.

“We work closely with our local police forces as well as with national partners including AACE, NHS England, NHS resolution and NHS employers to raise awareness and tackle these issues.

“Any form for assault or abuse can put the physical and mental health and wellbeing of our staff at risk, and in some cases, people have been known to leave their jobs. We have a range of welfare, occupational health, TRiM (trauma risk management) and mental maintenance resources available to all colleagues to support our colleagues.

“We will not tolerate the abuse of our staff, they should feel valued by those they help and safe to carry out their duties. They work in the most difficult conditions with patients who are often at their most vulnerable. If you do come into contact with any of our staff, please treat them with courtesy and respect."

Figures from the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) revealed that over 20,000 incidents of violence, aggression and abuse were directed at staff across the fourteen UK ambulance services in the 2024/25 financial year.

The number of incidents is the highest ever recorded in the sector and equates to at least 55 ambulance staff being abused or attacked every single day, ranging from common assault to serious attacks.

Speaking on the figures released by the AACE, UNISON national ambulance officer Sharan Bandesha said: “No one should be attacked for simply doing their job. Ambulance workers who respond to emergencies, from heart attacks to car crashes, are trying to save lives.

“Rising pressure on the health service has created a toxic environment where violence and abuse are becoming far too common. This is unacceptable. Staff are being left traumatised, injured and even forced out of roles, which makes the workforce crisis worse.”

Due to the recent rise in violent incidents, NHS ambulance services have undertaken a number of initiatives alongside the WorkWithoutFear campaign to prioritise the safety of their workers, as well as trying to effect behavioural change amongst those who may carry out these assaults.