Washington, Seaham and Southwick have proved they’re blooming lovely!

A crop of projects and places in our area have come up trumps in Northumbria in Bloom, which recognises people, across all of Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Tees Valley, who have improved their communities through community gardening and sound environmental practises.

The historic Washington Village Green | Northumbria in Bloom

As part of the annual awards, communities from across the North East came together on September 17 at The Fed in Gateshead where the winners were announced.

Washington Village was named as Best Overall Entry, praised for creating a haven in a commuter belt.

Other communities in our area are also celebrating, with Seaham winning the Coastal Resort category amongst others.

And in Southwick, the dedicated team of volunteers at Southwick Village Green scooped level 5 and were ranked Outstanding in the It's Your Neighbourhood category.

Southwick Village Green Preservation Society works alongside Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations (SARA) and ward councillors to purchase plants for the historic green, with help from volunteers from the AESC factory and The Chapel of Light.

Southwick Village Green volunteers collecting their certificate at this year's awards | Submitted

Judges praised the Southwick War Memorial area, saying: “A most pleasant seating area for reflection and remembrance has been created. Your partnership working is exceptional.”

Singing the praises of the volunteers who lovingly tend to the Washington Village green, judges said: “The many and varied volunteer helpers really make Washington Village a very special place to visit.

“The In Bloom team have done an amazing job. The overall impression of the village is of well-tended, well-planned and colourful beds with something to look at from every angle; from the village green to the beds and planters along the roads running from it.

“The pavements and streets are immaculate and the planting is very well planned and maintained. Plenty of funding from various grants and active fund-raising events ensures a steady programme of jobs are carried out and projects have been brought to fruition. This is a haven in the heart of the commuter belt!”

Washington was also a winner across other categories at the prestigious awards, now in its 61st year and part of the UK wide Britain in Bloom campaign run by the Royal Horticultural Society(RHS), scooping:

RHS Community Engagement Award - Washington Village in Bloom Society

Gold Village Award - Washington Village.

Best Residential Community - Liberty Green Rockery and Box Bed, Washington

Best Tourist or Visitor Attraction, or Country Estate - Washington Old Hall, silver gilt

Seaham also wowed the judges

Seaham has won the Best Coastal Resort in the Northumbria In Bloom awards, with Seaham Mayor Cllr Margaret Levitt. | Sunderland Echo

Elsewhere in our area, Seaham won Silver Gilt in the Coastal Resort category, with judges saying: “Seaham’s vibrant perennial planting is maturing beautifully and softening this once industrial town.

“The acknowledgement of their uniqueness, whether that is geological, industrial or relating to their natural environment, is evident in the enthusiasm of all the volunteers we met. The town is spotlessly clean - quite an achievement for a tourist destination perched on a windy cliff above the North Sea! The town has a bright future.”

Seaham has won the Best Coastal Resort in the Northumbria In Bloom awards, with Greenscape Des Consitt, Seaham Hall operation manger Nikki McDonald and Greenscape Alison Hough. | Sunderland Echo

Meanwhile, Seaham Hall won gold in Best Hotel / Guest House.

There was also Gold for Seaham Town Park and Gold for Dawdon Wildlife Conservation Area all thanks to the hard work from members of the Greenscape Community Garden who were also awarded "Outstanding".

Mayor of Seaham Margaret Levitt said "We are delighted that these results will put Seaham even more on the map for tourists to visit and frequent our businesses while enjoying our beautiful coastal town.

“We do have more plans to make Seaham even more beautiful and interesting over the next few years with more art projects and schemes to increase wildlife and new attractions for Tourists and residents alike to enjoy".

"I am particularly delighted that we have involved Community pay back schemes such as the Probation Services, those recovering from additions and many more community groups in winning these awards.

“I would like to thank them all from the older helpers from the U3A all the way down to those toddlers at Playology and the Marina. Far too many to name everyone but they know who they are and again thank you from all of us at Seaham Town Council".