The fox rescued by the RSPCA

This forlorn fox cub was rescued by the RSPCA after being found by the roadside with a note reading 'my mam died - help me'.

The orphaned infant was left in a carrier bag with the note, which had been handwritten on a Greggs paper bag, by persons unknown, on Wednesday, May 24 in Langley Moor, just outside Durham City.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Shane Lynn collected the fox and took him to a vets for a check-up where he was given a clean bill of health. He is now in the care of an RSPCA wildlife centre.

Shane said: “It is heartbreaking what happened to this poor fox cub - but we are so grateful that he was found and is now in a safe place where he can recuperate.

“It is very sad that he isn’t growing up in the wild with his mum but we are so grateful to all the members of the public for contacting us about him and taking the time to rescue and save his life. It's a lovely reminder that there's so many wildlife friends out there.”

While the sunny weather has put smiles on the faces of most, spring also means busy season is arriving for the RSPCA’s officers and wildlife centre staff.

The charity traditionally sees a surge in calls about baby wild animals and birds during the spring baby boom.

However, the RSPCA team said it is not uncommon to see young creatures left alone, and said not all of them needed help.

A spokesperson said they were grateful to any member of the public taking the time to contact them about animals they fear need help, but added: "It is important to remember that not all young animals need rescuing.

"Many would be better off being left where they are and monitored for as long as possible as the parents are usually nearby.

"If you see a wild animal you believe could be orphaned, the RSPCA urges the public to keep monitoring them as their mum will probably be nearby.

"If after 24 hours there is no sign of their parents, visit the RSPCA's website for further advice."

