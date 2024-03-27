Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The story behind a letter written by an orphanage choir boy in 1897 which was discovered over a century later during the restoration of the city's Holy Trinity Church is being captured in a new BBC Radio 4 drama.

Also known as Sunderland Parish Church, the building was regularly used and had connections to the nearby Orphan Asylum.

William Elliot, who was 13 at the time, penned the moving letter in on August 11, 1897, as he realised his time at the orphanage was coming to an end as he was due to be discharged on his 14th birthday.

William's father was Chief Officer Thomas Duncan Elliott who was sailing on the vessel Skyros when he was tragically washed overboard in 1887. William was just three-years-old.

Deprived of their breadwinner – and with four children to clothe and feed - William’s mother Sarah Ann struggled, and when William turned eight she placed him in the orphanage where he stayed for the next six years.

The letter was discovered 125 years later in April 2022 by workmen renovating the church to create the 17Nineteen event space.

It had been penned on the back of a service booklet and stuffed down the back of a church pew.

After experts carefully removed over a century of dirt and dust they discovered the letter which read: "Dear friend. Whoever finds this letter, don’t tear it up or throw it away. Keep it, in remembrance of me. Signed, William Elliott.

"I was the leading boy of this choir - I love you if you love me." It seems William's wish has come true as his story has been immortalised in the BBC Radio 4 drama, William’s Castle.

17Nineteen Participant and Engagement Officer Lily Daniels was so touched by William’s story that she felt it would resonate with people nationwide. She reached out to University of Sunderland MA Radio graduate-turned Lecturer in Audio, Jay Sykes, to develop the idea into a drama for radio.

Inspired by William's story, Jay decided to capture his story with the creation of a drama based on what we know about the choir boy's early life and his desire to be remembered.

He said: "There’s something universal, and also beautiful, about wanting to be remembered.

“When writing William’s Castle, I wanted to explore the metaphor of the murkiness of time, in both directions; people in the present reaching back through time, just as much as a scared young boy reaching out into his unknown future.”

The story was brought to life by a talented cast of North East actors including Emmerdale star, Charlie Hardwick. Accompanying the script is an emotive musical backdrop created by singer-songwriters Holly Rees and Paige Temperley.

Executive producer of William's Castle is University of Sunderland MA Radio graduate Chantal Herbert, who created the radio company Sister Sounds.

Sister Sounds pitched the story to the BBC and they were only too keen to broadcast William's story.

Chantal said: “Bringing William’s Castle to BBC Radio 4 has been an enriching experience. I have learned so much and met so many wonderful people. The story is captivating and universally thought-provoking.

“Jay has done Sunderland proud with his script and storytelling, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear how well this has been put together.”

Following the discovery of the letter, local historians carried out extensive research into William's life.

After leaving the orphanage, William went on to work for local solicitor, Mr Herbert, but what happened next remained a mystery until further research revealed his heroic naval career on the other side of the Atlantic.

He set off for a new life stateside in 1903 where he joined his sister Edith in New York. After taking up residence at 20 Evarts Street, Newport, Rhode Island, seven months after arriving in the USA he enlisted in the US Navy.

Naval records show it was the was the start of an illustrious 42-year career, during which William served in the First World War before retiring in 1939.

When the US joined World War II in 1941, William re-enlisted, working as a supply officer, reaching the rank of Commander before retiring after the war.

Research into his personal life showed William became a US citizen in 1916, having met and married American Dora MacIntire with whom he went on to have two children; William Jr and Edith.

Dora died in 1936, aged 52 and William married twice more, first to Boston-born Mabel Frances, who died in 1962, and later to Florence, when he was in his 80s.

At the age of 84, William’s story – which began in Sunderland – ended in a San Diego care home in 1968.

You can hear William’s Castle on Easter Monday (April 1) at 2.15pm on BBC Radio 4.

There will also be a listening party with live music and a panel discussion on Friday 12 April, 6pm to 7pm, at 17Nineteen. Entry is free with a ticket which can be booked in the Eventbrite website.