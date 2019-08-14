One man under investigation as part of arson attack murder inquiry as new inquest date is set for victim Patryk Mortimer
One man remains under investigation as part a murder inquiry into the death of a man in a fire at a former care home.
Patryk Mortimer, 39, was living in the Manor House property off High Street in Easington Lane, when a fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday, November 3, last year.
He was found unconscious inside the building and pronounced dead a short time later.
Detectives from Northumbria Police confirmed they had launched a murder investigation after it was found the fire had been started deliberately.
Officers arrested six people as part of inquiries, with five now released.
One man remains under investigation, as police piece together the sequence of events which led to the fire starting.
The update comes as Sunderland Coroner’s Court held a pre-inquest review into Patryk’s death.
The court heard police inquiries are ongoing, with the case adjourned until Monday, December 17.