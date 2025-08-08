Olympic medallist Steve Cram announces exciting new addition to Sunderland City Runs

Former world record holder and Olympic medallist Steve Cram has announced exciting plans to expand the popular Sunderland City Runs event which takes place in May each year.

Backed by new title partner SG Petch, a 5K run will be added to the annual festival of running and the hope is that it will attract people who have just started running or are planning to get more active through initiatives like Couch to 5K.

Steve Cram with Cllr Beth Jones, Chris Nicholson from Active Sunderland, and Chris Dickson from sponsor SG Petch. | North News & Pictures Ltd

The 2026 Sunderland City Runs will be held over the weekend of 16 and 17 May and are being organised by Events of the North, in partnership with Active Sunderland, Sunderland City Council.

Named the Jarrow Arrow, Steve was today at the launch event in the city where he outlined plans to expand the event which he founded.

He said: “We’re very excited about the potential of the Sunderland City 5K. As a Couch to 5K coach, I’ve witnessed first-hand how transformative running can be for someone who is new to the activity.

“The barriers to entry are really low and the positive impact that running has on physical and mental health is amazing. The 5K distance is also ideal for people who are building up to longer races, and for younger runners.

“The flat and fast course should appeal to experienced and elite club athletes too, creating a great spectacle for everyone, and a great early summer event that showcases the best of Sunderland.

“It’s been brilliant to welcome SG Petch on board as title sponsor, and we’ll be working closely with the team there and Active Sunderland to stage a fantastic festival of running on 16 and 17 May next year.”

In 2025, a record number of over 5,000 participants tackled the Sunderland City Runs, which included the Sunderland City 10K, Sunderland City Half Marathon and Active Sunderland BIG 3K.

Next year will see the 15th edition of the popular event, which will take place over two days. The new Sunderland City 5K will be held on the evening of Saturday 16 May, followed by the 10K, half marathon and the Active Sunderland 3K on the morning of Sunday 17 May.

The Sunderland City 5K will follow a fast and flat route in the city centre, using Keel Crossing to link Keel Square with the Stadium of Light and Sheepfolds, and opening up new terrain for an event of its type in Sunderland.

Events of the North and Active Sunderland are working together to plan the logistics for a big Saturday evening event, aiming to showcase key landmarks in the city and deliver an enjoyable run for runners and spectators alike.

Councillor Beth Jones, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture and tourism, said: “It’s brilliant to see a new 5K run being added to the line-up of the hugely successful Sunderland City Runs.

“The city runs are always a big hit and I think this event will be especially popular with young people, as well as those looking for something a bit more challenging than a 3K, who aren’t quite ready to make the big jump to the 10K.

“It’s also great that it will showcase some of our local landmarks.”

In a boost to the Sunderland City Runs event, North East motor dealership SG Petch has signed up as title sponsor, and will be working with the other partners to promote the event.

Organisers believe that the addition of a 5K to the schedule will encourage more people around the region to get involved.

Sam Petch of SG Petch said: “We’re delighted to sign up as title sponsor for the Sunderland City Runs. SG Petch has only been open in Sunderland since 2020, so it’s great to play a role in a major event here.

“We will be promoting each run to both our customers and our own staff, encouraging people to join the thousands who will take part. And we’re really looking forward to seeing our Kia and Mazda vehicles being used by the event team over the weekend of the runs.”

You can find out more and register to enter the runs at the Sunderland City Runs website.