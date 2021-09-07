Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah sends good luck message to those taking part in the Great North Run

The four-time Olympic gold medal winner took to Twitter to post the good luck message ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Great North Run, which will be held on Sunday, September 12.

Sir Mo, who most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history, also revealed that he will not be taking part in this year’s event having been the winner of the men’s event every year since 2014.

The athlete told his followers that he “loves” running across the Tyne Bridge when taking part in the event and branded the course as “beautiful”.

Sir Mo said: “I just want to wish all the people taking part in the Great North Run this year good luck.

"Sorry, unfortunately I won’t be there but you go out there and do your best, that’s all you can do.

"Enjoy yourself because it is beautiful, I love going across that bridge and what a way to celebrate the 40-year anniversary.”

Sir Mo Farah in Newcastle ahead of 2019 Great North Run.

The iconic half marathon will now start and finish in Newcastle in a bid to help reduce crowds both at the event and on public transport.

The finishers’ village usually situated at Gypsies Green in South Shields will be built on Newcastle’s Town Moor instead.

