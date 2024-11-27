November in Sunderland: 21 pictures of life in the city

Here’s a round-up of pictures captured by our photographer Stu Norton.
1. Raising a glass to John
Much-loved Colliery Tavern landlord since 2006 and avid Sunderland AFC supporter John Snaith passed away earlier this year. Now, Frank Styles has created this fitting tribute at the pub.
2. The month we remember
3. Honouring the past
4. A fine pub
