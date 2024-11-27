November in Sunderland: 21 pictures of life in the city

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:12 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 10:19 BST

November’s been a busy month of new openings and big, dramatic skies in Sunderland.

Here’s a round-up of pictures captured by our photographer Stu Norton.

Much-loved Colliery Tavern landlord since 2006 and avid Sunderland AFC supporter John Snaith passed away earlier this year. Now, Frank Styles has created this fitting tribute at the pub.

1. Raising a glass to John

Strolling through St Paul's Church, Ryhope, ahead of a remembrance service.

2. The month we remember

Our photographer captured the miner and pit pony mural in Houghton on his travels around the area.

3. Honouring the past

Our photographer captured this shot of The Tram Car Inn, in Southwick. The historic Grade II listed public house that opened in 1906 is to let.

4. A fine pub

