Northern lights hit the north east
and live on Freeview channel 276
A period of increased solar activity recently bombarded the earths atmosphere with billions of particles ejected from the coronosphere of our home star, the sun.
Stunning images above Ryhope, Sunderland, show the earths ionosphere lit up in images of the northern lights, reminiscent of the very best photographs taken from costly trips to Norway or Sweden.
The recent photographs, taken by Daniel Nixon, age 11, of St Paul's School, Ryhope, show beautiful images of green, purple and blue particles illuminating the atmosphere above the Victorian Pumping Station in Ryhope on the evening of Friday 10th May 2024.
Readers with photographs of the recent Northen Lights display are invited to submit any images of interest to Sunderland Astonomical Society at [email protected]