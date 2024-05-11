Northern lights hit the north east

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

10th May 2024 represented the best time in the last 20 years to see the northern lights in the north east of England

A period of increased solar activity recently bombarded the earths atmosphere with billions of particles ejected from the coronosphere of our home star, the sun.

Stunning images above Ryhope, Sunderland, show the earths ionosphere lit up in images of the northern lights, reminiscent of the very best photographs taken from costly trips to Norway or Sweden.

The recent photographs, taken by Daniel Nixon, age 11, of St Paul's School, Ryhope, show beautiful images of green, purple and blue particles illuminating the atmosphere above the Victorian Pumping Station in Ryhope on the evening of Friday 10th May 2024.