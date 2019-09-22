People take part in the North East Skinny Dip at Druridge Bay in Nothumberland, earlier today. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

The North East Skinny Dip was held for the eighth year running shortly before 7am today, Sunday, September 22, at Druridge Bay in Northumberland.

It marked the autumn equinox, which signifies the end of the summer and is one of two days in the year where day and night are roughly equal.

People travelled from the length and breadth of Britain to gather together, shed their clothes and make a dash for the water – which is a bracing 11 °C at this time of year.

Hundreds dashed into the water, which is around 11 °C, at Druridge Bay as part of the North East Skinny Dip. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

The event, led by Whitburn woman Jax Higginson, has already raised more than £50,000 for mental health charity Mind, with this year’s profits to be gifted to the Tyneside and Northumberland Mind branch of the organisation.

Organisers said 700 pledges to join in had been made, with each making a donation to the cause.

Sunderland fire dancer Penella Bee entertained the crowds ahead of the sunrise, with food and hot drinks served to the brave souls who bared all as they warmed up after the dash.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Amble and Newbiggin were hand to make sure everyone was safe, while an RNLI inshore lifeboat from Amble was in the water for additional support.

Friends old and new gathered together to join in the event. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Many travelled to the site, close to Druridge Bay Country Park, the night before to camp.

Among those to take part was Rev Kate Bottley, who broadcasts on BBC Radio 2 and has appeared on Chanel 4’s Googlebox, who sounded a rallying cry for people to support the charity effort and for anyone who needs support with their mental health to seek help.

She tweeted: “I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be than naked in the North Sea with friends.

She added via her account, @revkatebottley: “Thank you for helping me face the waves.

Pals head into the sea together as part of the eighth North East Skinny Dip. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

“And remember it’s good to talk and it’s good to listen, support is available if you need help with your mental health.

“You are loved and lovely and the world would be less without you.”

Sunderland fire dancer Penella Bee helped warm up the crowd ahead of the dip. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.