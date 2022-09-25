North East Skinny Dip: See more as pictures bathers brave the North Sea to mark the autumn equinox and support mental health charity Mind
A brisk Northumberland morning didn’t deter hundreds of brave bathers who flocked to Druridge Bay for the 2022 North East Skinny Dip.
The event, now in its tenth year, once again saw swimmers brave the North Sea without a stitch to mark the autumn equinox and raise money for Mind, a mental health charity.
Sunday’s (September 25) edition of the dip is expected to see the total raised over its lifetime eclipse £100,000.
Speaking ahead of the event, founder Jax Higginson, from Whitburn, said: “North East Skinny Dip is a celebration of life, of nature and of our own, unique, physical bodies.
"It’s about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom.”
See more of our pictures from another great day out in support of a worthy cause.