The North East Skinny Dip has returned for its tenth year.

North East Skinny Dip: See more as pictures bathers brave the North Sea to mark the autumn equinox and support mental health charity Mind

A brisk Northumberland morning didn’t deter hundreds of brave bathers who flocked to Druridge Bay for the 2022 North East Skinny Dip.

By James Harrison
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:34 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:34 pm

The event, now in its tenth year, once again saw swimmers brave the North Sea without a stitch to mark the autumn equinox and raise money for Mind, a mental health charity.

Sunday’s (September 25) edition of the dip is expected to see the total raised over its lifetime eclipse £100,000.

Speaking ahead of the event, founder Jax Higginson, from Whitburn, said: “North East Skinny Dip is a celebration of life, of nature and of our own, unique, physical bodies.

"It’s about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom.”

See more of our pictures from another great day out in support of a worthy cause.

1. Skin in the game

There is no obligation to be naked at the skinny dip, but it is encouraged.

Photo: North News and Pictures NNP

2. Fancy a dip?

The annual event marks the Autumn Equinox and raises money for MIND, a mental health charity.

Photo: North News and Pictures NNP

3. Day breakers

The event marked the autumn equinox.

Photo: North News and Pictures NNP

4. Good cause

Since the first dip in 2012, it has raised more than £80,000 for charity.

Photo: North News and Pictures NNP

MindNorth SeaNorthumberlandWhitburn
