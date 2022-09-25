The event, now in its tenth year, once again saw swimmers brave the North Sea without a stitch to mark the autumn equinox and raise money for Mind, a mental health charity.

Sunday’s (September 25) edition of the dip is expected to see the total raised over its lifetime eclipse £100,000.

Speaking ahead of the event, founder Jax Higginson, from Whitburn, said: “North East Skinny Dip is a celebration of life, of nature and of our own, unique, physical bodies.

"It’s about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom.”

See more of our pictures from another great day out in support of a worthy cause.

There is no obligation to be naked at the skinny dip, but it is encouraged.

The annual event marks the Autumn Equinox and raises money for MIND, a mental health charity.

The event marked the autumn equinox.

Since the first dip in 2012, it has raised more than £80,000 for charity.