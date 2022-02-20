'God bless our Queen' - North East sends best wishes as Queen tests positive for Covid-19

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday, February 20 that the Queen had tested positive for the illness just a fortnight after reaching 70 years on the throne earlier this month.

National celebrations for her historic Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for later in the year.

The 95-year-old monarch is expected to carry out “light duties” in the week ahead and is currently experiencing “mild, cold-like symptoms” according to the palace statement.

Her Majesty The Queen, pictured celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House. Picture: Joe Giddens/Getty Images.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added.

During the pandemic, the Queen has stood as a symbol of national strength for many, delivering two rare televised addresses to the nation.

She reassured the country that the virus would be overcome, telling those in isolation: “We will meet again.”

Here are some of your well-wishes from our social media pages:

Susan Geering: “I hope you are feeling better soon my Queen. No matter what age or a person's purpose in life, elderly people need extra rest to recover.”

Jan Mardghum: “Speedy recovery your Majesty.”

Janet Welsh: “God bless our Queen.”

Sue Donnelly: “Hope and pray our Queen is well very quickly.”

Gloria Dixon: “That's such a shame, here's hoping she makes a speedy recovery.”

Sandra Rowe: “I hope she recovers quickly.”

Celia Domenech: “Bless you your Majesty, get well soon.”

Pam Duffy: “God bless her, hope she recovers soon sending lots of healing prayers.”

Angela Steerment: “I hope she is better soon.”

