The five all work together at Wolf Healthcare, a staffing agency helping people to find work in the healthcare sector. They are Steven Lawson, his sister Rosemary Lawson, brother Thomas Lawson, Tracey Atkinson and her husband Paul Atkinson.

The organisation they support is Veterans at Ease, a North East military mental health charity committed to helping veterans, reservists, serving military personnel and their families deal with PTSD and other combat stress-related issues.

At 10pm on Saturday, October 23, the steel-nerved five will be at the North East Land Sea and Air Museum (NELSAM) on Old Washington Road, where they will stay until 3am on a ghost hunt.

Ghost hunting colleagues at Wolf Healthcare, from left, Thomas Lawson, Tracey Atkinson and Steven Lawson. Picture by Ian McClelland.

The museum is on the site of the former RAF Usworth. It was a key location for the region’s defences during World War Two, although it first opened in 1916. Some believe that the spirit of a British pilot hovers round the site.

Other reports claim that one of the helicopters now exhibited there is also haunted. The museum was the subject of the paranormal investigation TV show Most Haunted in 2006.

The five ghost hunters have not set a target figure, but have the simple aim of raising as much money for the charity as possible.

They will fill a few flasks, wrap up warm and then see what spooky happenings occur. But the real focus is on the charity.

Steven, operations manager at Wolf Healthcare, said: “As a healthcare company we were looking to find someone to support and we wanted someone local, not national as national charities tend to do better.

“We found Veterans at Ease and put a vote out at work to see who we should support this year. Veterans at Ease won. We’re going to support a different charity each year. The Sunderland area has a lot of veterans who deserve our help.

“We’re excited about going to the museum. From what we’ve heard a few stones might get thrown and things could start to move.

“We’re apprehensive, but we’re very much looking forward to being there.”

To contribute, call in at 8 Bridge House, Bridge Street, Sunderland SR1 1RE, or visit the Wolf Healthcare North East & Cumbria Facebook page.