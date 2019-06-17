North East businesses give young people ‘tools to make informed decisions’ on careers

With Work Discovery Week returning next week (June 24-28) leading businesses from across the North East are giving people an unique oppotunity.

Young people across Sunderland will be given the opportunity to gain the expertise they need to make informed career choices.

The week-long event kicks off with a full day at the Stadium of Light with a careers fair, workshops and hands-on activities for almost 1000 young people.

A range of other activities are planned throughout the week, culminating in a Dragon’s Den style business challenge on Friday June 28.

Work Discovery Week, which is now in its seventh year, takes place because of the financial support given by a wide range of leading sponsors and key partners.

John Green, co-chair of the Business Schools Task Group, which runs the Work Discovery Sunderland programme and Work Discovery Week, expressed his gratitude to the sponsors.

“If it wasn’t for the continued financial support of our sponsors plus the support given in kind by the 40 plus other businesses who give their time to Work Discovery Week and throughout the year, the programme just couldn’t happen,” said John, who is also retail liaison manager at the Bridges.

“Work Discovery Week is so important in giving young people the tools to make informed decisions on their career choices and we look forward to helping a whole host of new students when they take part next week.”

Further information about Work Discovery Week and the wider programme is available at www.workdiscoverysunderland.co.uk