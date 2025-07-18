“None of these animals had been given even the basics and were living in unsanitary conditions which were wholly unsuitable” - the words of RSPCA inspector Heidi Cleaver after discovering five cats, two dogs and a Royal python living in squalid conditions.

The animals were found living in property in Fairy Street, Hetton-le-Hole and were removed due to welfare concerns.

Five cats, two dogs and a Royal python were removed by RSPCA inspectors. | RSPCA

None of the animals had been provided with any water and the amount of clutter and rubbish at the property made it difficult for rescuers to walk around.

Pet owners David Willis, 26, and Gemma Olds, 41, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates Court las week (July 9) where they were disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years.

The court was told RSPCA Inspectors Heidi Cleaver and Lucy Green went to the address on January 10 this year (2025) and requested police assistance. In her written evidence to the court, Inspector Cleaver said: “It was immediately apparent that the house was chaotic.

“There were personal belongings all over and the floor was littered with beer cans and rubbish. Several internal doors were off their hinges and leaning against walls which made walking around very difficult.

“There were multiple vivariums in the living room, most were empty. One had a dead rat in, which was a dehydrated husk and looked like it had been left in there for a considerable amount of time.

“An enclosure on top of this had a royal python in it. Inspector Green handled the snake and noted she was very cold to the touch.

“The heat source was not working properly or had just been turned on and had not had the chance to warm up. Once the snake felt the heat, she was seen to curl herself around it.

“There were three black cats, one tortoiseshell cat and a 12 week old long-haired tabby kitten. There were two dogs kept upstairs secured behind a makeshift barrier. One was a wire haired lurcher called Dexter and the other was a Corgi/Jack Russell cross puppy called Luka.”

The animals were found living in squalid conditions. | RSPCA

The court was told the clutter, rubbish and chaotic environment extended throughout the entire house. There were no clear surfaces, floors or spaces for the animals to rest, eat or drink, and no evidence of any water having been provided for them.

Willis and Olds confirmed they both jointly owned the pets at the address and were responsible for their care and welfare.

Inspector Cleaver explained to them the environment was unsafe and unhygienic for the animals to remain in, and they were seized as evidence by the police and placed into the care of the RSPCA.

The Inspectors took them immediately to a local veterinary practice. Aya, the snake, was placed in a bath of warm water to gradually rehydrate her, and the dogs and cats were examined individually and offered food and water.

All the animals were very thirsty. One female cat called Shadow was so ravenous she tried to eat a plastic cat food pouch. The vet described her as being in an emaciated state and said she had been caused to suffer unnecessarily for at least one week. All the cats were hungry and none of them had been given appropriate access to food, she said.

The snake had not been provided with adequate water or a suitable environment for at least one week and none of the animals’ needs had been met to the extent required by good practice, added the vet.

In addition to the disqualification order, Willis and Olds were each fined £90 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £36 and costs of £500. In mitigation, the court was told the couple both had poor mental health.

The animals are being cared for by fosterers, private boarding establishments and RSPCA centres. The court also imposed a deprivation order which means the charity is now legally able to rehome them.

“We all have a responsibility to the animals we take on and that includes providing them with a clean and comfortable environment, adequate nutrition and fresh drinking water. I’m really pleased the animals have all made a good recovery and we can now start the process of finding them loving new homes.”