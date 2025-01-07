Nominations open for Sunderland Young Achievers Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you know an inspirational young person from Sunderland?

Cllr Michael Butler, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Child Poverty and Skills at Sunderland City Council; SYA 2024 Overall Winner Molly Mackings, and Barry Hyde, SYA25 host and lead singer of The Futureheads. | Submitted

Nominations are now open for this year’s Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards, an annual celebration which honours the city’s inspiring, driven and creative young people.

From friends and family to youth groups, schools and businesses, anyone can put forward a nomination for an individual they believe to be deserving of recognition.

The awards are aimed at any young person aged from 8-18 years (or 25 years for those with special educational needs and disabilities) who has made a difference on Wearside.

Organised by Together for Children, the awards recognise a wide variety of interests of the city’s young people, spanning a range of disciplines including sport, personal growth, arts, environment, learning, and health and wellbeing.

For the second year running, Barry Hyde, local business operator and lead singer of renowned Sunderland band, The Futureheads, will be hosting the awards which take place on Friday 4 April at The Fire Station.

Barry’s company, Northern Academy of Music Education (NAME), is sponsoring a new music award category to put focus on emerging musical talent from Wearside.

NAME is the city’s leading music degree provider and works in partnership with the University of Sunderland delivering a BA and MA focusing on music industry skills.

Speaking of his involvement in the awards, Barry said: “The Futureheads were delighted to have received an honorary Young Achievers’ Award in 2006, and I was incredibly proud to be asked to support the event as host.

“To celebrate the achievements of young people in the city we’re all so passionate about, is truly special. It was encouragement that I received in my early days as a musician that gave me the confidence to pursue my aspirations and become a professional songwriter and performer, touring the globe and following a creative path.

“This year, I’m really excited about sponsoring the new music category through Northern Academy of Music Education and we hope to encourage even more people to nominate across all categories.

“It’s a fantastic event that shines a well-deserved spotlight on the talent, hard work and dedication of young people in our community.”

Last year’s Overall Winner of the Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards 2024 was 18-year-old Molly Mackings who also took home the Young Carer Award.

As a carer for her mum who has Multiple Sclerosis, her brother and another family member with disabilities, Molly was chosen as Overall Winner for the compassion, dedication and kindness she shows daily and for her commitment to striving for inclusivity and empowerment.

Molly said: “Winning the Sunderland Young Achiever Young Awards felt surreal as I won it for being a carer which is something I do in my everyday life, and is just normal to me, so I really didn’t expect to win.”

Previous winners have also included Paralympic Gold Medallist Matt Wylie.

Councillor Michael Butler, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Child Poverty and Skills at Sunderland City Council, said: “The Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards offer a vital platform for young people and groups to highlight their talent, creativity and commitment.

“This is really important. There are hundreds of young people making a positive impact, helping to shape a more vibrant, healthy and inclusive city.

“This year, we’re introducing the new ‘Bringing Communities Together’ award, which alongside the wide range of categories truly reflects the positive actions happening throughout our city. We encourage as many people as possible to nominate.”

Simon Marshall, Chief Executive and the city’s Director of Children’s Services, said: “Their efforts may not always be in the spotlight, but the Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards are the ideal way to celebrate their contribution and showcase how they are shaping the future of our city in meaningful ways.”

The categories

Award categories - with a highly commended and winner named in each - for the 2025 Sunderland Young Achievers’ Awards are:

*Bringing Communities Together Award

*Young Health and Wellbeing Champion

*Young Mental Health Champion

*Arts and Culture Award

*Music Award

*Young Carer Award

*Youth Voice Award

*Young Environmental Champion Award

*Achievement in Learning award

*Sport and Physical Activity Award

*Personal Growth Award

*Overall Winner – chosen from all nominations received

How to nominate

Nominations can be made online at www.togetherforchildren.org.uk/SYAA and close on Friday 31 January 2025.